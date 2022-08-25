Ja’Marr Chase: Hayden Hurst has opened up more of the offense

USA TODAY Sports

Early on in free agency, longtime Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah elected to sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets.

That left a significant void on Cincinnati’s offense, as Uzomah caught 49 passes for 493 yards with five touchdowns. He’d been with the organization since being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

But soon after Uzomah’s departure, the Bengals signed tight end Hayden Hurst to a one-year deal. And now it appears there’s a chance Cincinnati may have upgraded the position.

After Wednesday’s joint practice with the Rams, receiver Ja’Marr Chase took note of what Hurst’s presence has meant for the rest of the offense.

“He’s bringing more ball movement for the receivers, running back and tight end now,” Chase said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “He’s opened up more of the offense. He made a one-handed catch today across the middle. Stuff like that is going to get the defense to notice him and take the coverages away from my side, Tee [Higgins’] side. They might roll to his side sometimes. That will be a big help for this offense.”

A former Ravens first-round pick, Hurst was traded to the Falcons in 2020. That was his best season, catching 56 passes for 571 yards with six touchdowns.

It’s worth mentioning that Uzomah’s most productive season was his last with the Bengals. Before that, his best numbers were in 2018 when he caught 43 passes for 439 yards with three TDs.

Quarterback Joe Burrow’s main targets are going to be his trio of talented receivers in Chase, Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. But if Hurst can be an improvement at tight end, the offense as a whole may become that much more explosive in 2022.