James Robinson “so close” to being ready for Week 1

The Jaguars have a pair of running backs coming back from serious injuries this year and the plan is to have both of them in the lineup for Week 1 against the Commanders.

Travis Etienne has been playing in the preseason without any concerns about the foot injury that kept him out last year, but James Robinson has not been active in any of the team’s games. He’s still working in a non-contact jersey after tearing his Achilles late last season and head coach Doug Pederson has stressed slowly working him back into the mix.

Pederson also said he thinks Robinson will be ready for the opener and Robinson certainly sounds like he feels set to take the next step on his path back to the lineup.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m just — I’m so close. And I know I can do more and they know I can do more, but it just, it is I mean, we’re just [gonna] keep taking it slow like I said before,” Robinson said, via John Shipley of SI.com. “I mean, it’s just, I’m just itching to get out there. I mean, seeing everybody running around and knowing I’m there but not yet. I mean, I’m not allowed to right now, but it is just itching at me a little bit.”

The Jaguars are trying to turn the page from the mess they went through last season and having both of their tailbacks healthy for the opener would be a good way to show that it’s a brand new start in Jacksonville.