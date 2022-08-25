JC Tretter believes his NFLPA role resulted in him drawing no interest

Posted by Mike Florio on August 25, 2022, 12:03 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 21 Lions at Browns
Getty Images

Yes, center JC Tretter has retired from football. He made the decision only after drawing no interest, for months, as a free agent.

In an interview with Alex Prewitt of SI.com, Tretter basically confirms the suspicions previously articulated by former teammate Joel Bitonio that Tretter’s work as NFL Players Association president contributed to the premature ending to his career.

Tretter had knee problems last year, but nothing that would keep him from playing.

“Guys would be like, ‘Oh, like how are your knees doing?’” Tretter told SI.com. “And I always said, ‘My NFLPA job is gonna end my career well before my knees end my career.’”

He said that his salary expectations weren’t exorbitant. He wanted more than the minimum, but “well below the value I bring.” He also said that no team expressed curiosity regarding his knee, with no physicals or MRIs requested.

Yes, he believes he was shunned for his union activity.

“I got a call in mid-June, and it was like, ‘I didn’t realize how many people you pissed off,” Tretter said.

The NFL denied any retaliation against Tretter, because of course it did. The league referred SI.com to the various teams when asked about Tretter’s theory that he’s being ignored because, when it comes to union matters, he refuses to look the other way.

“There are teams right now that I would say are desperate for a center based off how camp’s going,” Tretter told SI.com. “Still no calls.” He added that, if someone calls now, he’ll say no. He’s instead embracing his ability to focus fully on serving as NFLPA president.

“I would argue I’m going to accomplish more in the next 18 months than I would have ever gotten close to playing football during that time,” Tretter said.

That’s bad news for the league. Maybe, as the league could soon learn, the best way to deal with a problematic NFLPA president is to keep him busy by keeping him gainfully employed.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “JC Tretter believes his NFLPA role resulted in him drawing no interest

  1. Why would teams shy away from you based on your union activities, because as far as the owners are concerned the NFLPA is one of the WEAKEST unions in the world!! They aren’t afraid of the NFLPA, or any of its members. Your time is up it’s that simple

  2. Clearly the league is not worried about him at all, they blackballed him once and can again. What will be interesting to see is who will want to step into the position after JC is finally frozen out for good

  3. The Vikings seriously needed him. So did the Bucs. He really must’ve made some folks angry.

  4. This is gonna be better than the upcoming season. Between him and Gruden it’s gonna be scorched Earth time. About time.

  5. You guys already gave the NFL their treasured 17th game in the last CBA. There is NOTHING this dude can do as NFLPA president that the NFL cares about that much.

  6. What is it with this new generation of players that always go out of their way to blame someone else for their problems?

  7. Good for you dude, I’ve had enough of the good ol’ boys club blackballing people for having an opinion…and then listening to the “boys club” defenders on here act like they believe in basic rights for every American, that part is equally laughable

  8. Not sure I buy it, half the teams in this league are in serious need of a good center.

  9. Dude whatever. Why does everyone have to be a martyr. Release what your actual salary demands were with proof if you want this claim taken seriously.

  10. Of course it did. The guy is only 31 and at least better than average. There are too many teams needy for a decent center for him not to have been signed. How sad is it that a guy gets shorted on his career for standing up for NFL player rights? Yes, a small number of players make millions. A much larger number are fringe players have a 2-3 year earning window–if they’re lucky. Jerry Jones? The Mara’s? The McCaskey’s? The Wilf’s? Their earning window is infinite. And still, the NFL is classified as a non-profit, how is that possible?

  12. JC Tretter deserves better than this. And I hope the players appreciate his efforts.

  13. Maybe when a team like the Niners see Trey Lance getting pounded like a nail because their offensive line is trash, they’ll pick up the phone and give Tretter a call. Then again, maybe not because the NFL owners have shown time and again they’ll give convicted criminals a second chance, but not anyone who challenges the way they run the league.

  14. He’s says he’ll say no if teams call now. The Vikings should call anyway. Tretter is an immediate upgrade over Bradbury.

  15. Regardless of the politics and policy making of who’s right or wrong. If you piss people off, they will not want to work with you. Not that hard to understand.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.