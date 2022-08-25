JC Tretter will have 18 more months as NFLPA president

Getty Images

To the extent that NFL teams possibly were shunning center JC Tretter because they don’t like his aggressive advocacy for players in his role as NFL Players Association president, Tretter will have 18 more months to torment the oligarchs.

Even though Tretter has retired from football, he’ll be able to finish his term as the union president, through March 2024. He won’t be eligible to run again, unless he unretires and is actively seeking NFL employment.

As he said in his retirement announcement, “I’m looking forward to doubling down on my work as NFLPA president and pushing for more progress on behalf of the great players of our game, past, present, and future.”

Although Tretter opted to walk away on his own terms, it’s entirely possible that one of the major factors in his final decision was the lack of acceptable contract offers. He’s made enough money to not play for the veteran minimum or something close to it.

So he exits the field, but he’s still in the game. He’ll have another year and a half to work hard on behalf of all players. He already has, while he was playing. Now that he isn’t, he can do even more to ensure that the men who play the games — the real reason why so many tune in to watch — will be treated like human beings, not like interchangeable and ultimately disposable pieces of a football machine.

At a time when the NFLPA is looking for a new executive director, who knows? Maybe Tretter will become a viable candidate for the job.