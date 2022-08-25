Jerry Jones: Tyron Smith injury is a setback, but we’ll have him in the playoffs

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 25, 2022, 11:41 AM EDT
NFL: AUG 20 Preseason - Cowboys at Chargers
Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones confirmed this morning that left tackle Tyron Smith is going to miss significant time this year, but Jones suggested that if the Cowboys are in the playoffs, Smith will be back by then.

Jones noted that last season the Cowboys’ final game was a loss to San Francisco on January 16, and he said that if the Cowboys are still playing in mid-January this season, Smith’s leg injury should be healed in time for him to play.

“We just really found this out in the wee hours, but it’s a setback,” Jones said on ESPN. “You’ve got to take what you’re dealt and go on with him. We’ve got some good options. We’ve got a team around him. We’ve got a defense that is probably as strong as we’ve had in years. . . . We’ll have him, and we’ll have him at the right time. We’ll have him in that San Francisco game, the equivalent of it, that we had last year. And maybe we won’t fall short.”

Getting to the playoffs just got harder with Smith out for, it appears, until December. But Jones maintains his confidence that the Cowboys will still be playing meaningful games in January.

24 responses to “Jerry Jones: Tyron Smith injury is a setback, but we’ll have him in the playoffs

  3. Dr. Jerruh has spoken. All has been said. He is the vanilla version of Booger McBooger who infected our night time football speakers with his insidious and all encompassing (meaning know it all) commentary. We can move on now.

  4. Based on the severity of his injuries, the odds of Smith getting back on the field this year are slim.

    Jerruh needs to stop talking. What he is saying is just irresponsible and Smith doesn’t owe it to them to come back and play if he’s not 100%.

  5. Delusional…your team got weaker before this, every other team in the east seems like they got stronger & there shouldn’t be a massive dip in the top teams in the conference since the cowboys have a first place schedule. Have fun with all that. Wishing a speedy recovery to Tyron Smith though, hate to see anybody get hurt

  6. Beginning of the end.

    Dallas doesn’t even in the slightest have the characteristics of a contender. And I’m not saying this as a Dallas hater or anything. I’m an AFC guy. And I actually like Dak Prescott a bit.

    I, like many others who follow the draft closely, gasped at their first round selection. I’ll certainly give them credit for that dominant run of 1st round selections in the 2010’s.

    That’s not them now. It’s been a slow downward spiral in the talent collection department.

    Despite the fact that Micah Parsons is AWESOME, he’s not going to propel the entire team.

  10. Playoffs maybe…more likely a 9-8 season and the world will be subjected to watching a mediorce Dallas team ruin prime time viewing slots…

  11. That Jerruh so smart. Put pressure on your best offensive lineman to rush back from injury. This should end well.

  14. Smith might be done playing.

    How do you guys feel about your teams playoff chances cowboys fans?

  16. I wonder if Smith is even gonna be able to walk when he’s 40? Poor guy probably has a medical file a foot thick.

  17. Dallas will never win another SB with Jerruh as GM and as an Eagles fan, I hope Jerruh lives forever

  18. Not even done with the preseason and he’s got them playing in January. Good luck with that, Jerry.

  19. Please take the PS5 controller away from Grandpa Jerry. This isn’t Madden. Don’t start talking playoffs until November….

  21. If the replacement LT plays well enough to help the team get to the playoffs, why would the coaches ruin the current line chemistry by bring Smith back once healed in Dec/Jan. ?

