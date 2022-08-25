Jessie Bates embraces his contract year, as he should

Getty Images

It may not be a coincidence that Bengals safety Jessie Bates, who could have continued his holdout for two more weeks, showed up in time for joint practices with the Rams. His contract year in Cincinnati commenced by giving the L.A. coaches another chance to see what he can do, up close.

Every week this year will become an audition for Bates, who inevitably will hit the open market in 2023. The Bengals have a history of using the tag once, and then watching the player leave. At $12.91 million in 2022, the Bengals would have to invest $15.49 million to tag Bates a second time. And they’ve already used a first-round pick on his eventual replacement, Dax Hill.

Bates, on Wednesday, said he doesn’t know why he and the Bengals failed to work out a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline. The answer is simple. The Bengals never would have fully guaranteed the first two years of a multi-season deal. (In veteran contracts, they only do that for quarterbacks.) That made it easy for him to take a fully-guaranteed contract in 2022, and to wait for a massive, open-market payday in March.

Yes, he needs to stay healthy. Yes, he needs to play well. But if he checks both boxes, Bates will be one of those players who ends up with a significant contract on the first day of free agency.

And every other team knows it. They’ll be watching him carefully. They’ll be deciding whether to pursue him. He may hear some things, from players on other teams — and maybe from coaches, before or after games.

Regardless, he’s in a great spot. And because he wasn’t a first-round pick, he gets to the market after five seasons. And then he quite likely will get the kind of future-securing contract that the Bengals simply couldn’t and wouldn’t offer, not with Joe Burrow on deck and Ja'Marr Chase one year later.