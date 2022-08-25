Jimmie Ward is expected to miss first four games on injured reserve

USA TODAY Sports

49ers safety Jimmie Ward is expected to miss at least the first four games on injured reserve. Ward injured his hamstring Aug. 15, an injury coach Kyle Shanahan called “significant” at the time.

General Manager John Lynch said before Thursday night’s preseason game against the Texans that the 49ers expect to place Ward on short-term injured reserve.

That means the 49ers will carry Ward on the cut to 53 players Tuesday before adding him to injured reserve the following day. If the team places him on injured reserve before then, Ward would miss the entire season.

Ward, a first-round selection in 2014, started 16 games for San Francisco last year. He recorded 77 total tackles with six passes defensed and two interceptions.