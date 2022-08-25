John Harbaugh: No question in my mind Tyler Huntley could be a starting quarterback

Getty Images

The Ravens signed Tyler Huntley as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2020, and he made the roster, advanced to No. 2 on the depth chart in 2021, and is now good enough that he could be a starter.

That’s the word from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who says he has no doubt that Huntley could start in the NFL.

“I definitely believe that. There’s no question in my mind about that. I’m glad we have him. We’re very, very blessed to have him as one of our players, one of our quarterbacks,” Harbaugh said.

Huntley won’t be the starter in Baltimore as long as Lamar Jackson is available, but it’s worth noting that after this season, Jackson is slated to become an unrestricted free agent, while Huntley will be a restricted free agent. Jackson could head elsewhere after this season, but Huntley will stay put if the Ravens want to keep him. If the Ravens really see Huntley as a starter, that could be a viable option.

Realistically, however, Jackson is far more likely to remain in Baltimore — and Huntley is likely to remain in Baltimore as well, as a backup, for at least another year before he has a chance to go anywhere else and compete for a starting job.