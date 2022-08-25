John Lynch: I know this is going to be Brandon Aiyuk’s year

August 25, 2022
49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said in May that he was working to “really maximize my spot” in the team’s offense this year and it sounds like he’s done a good job of doing that over the last few months.

During an appearance on KNBR this week, 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that he doesn’t think anyone has worked harder than Aiyuk this offseason. He also noted that Aiyuk’s “chemistry is incredible” with quarterback Trey Lance because of the work they did together before training camp and predicted that those things will translate to big things on the field.

“You talk about a kid who has made a giant leap and some guys you hope that this is his year,” Lynch said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I know it’s going to be Brandon’s year because of the work he’s put in and because, you know, when a guy is just doing it every day, that translates to the field, and it translates to game time.”

Linebacker Fred Warner scuffled with Aiyuk during practice this summer and Warner said it stemmed from him riding Aiyuk hard in practice because he thought it would bring the best out of his teammate. Based on what we’ve heard from Lynch and Shanahan this month, Aiyuk has taken the bait and will get a chance to show he can break out during the regular season.

  1. Aiyuk and upgrading the coaching and mindset of special teams to match the offense and defense intensity to full on attack mode, finally acquiring two speed demons that upgrades the receiver room to Number Two status in the league, augmenting the defense with even more rushers and leaving it all in the hands of Shanahan suggests the 49ers may have a pretty decent season this year.

  2. Today’s NFL players get one shot at a big pay day. Like Deebo last year, Aiyuk has no choice but to make his statement this season to get his pay day next season. That said, Niners won’t be able to afford him if he goes off

  5. “John Lynch said that he doesn’t think anyone has worked harder than Aiyuk this offseason.” — Interesting. Apparently John must not have been in Minnesota for the joint practice or heard that Aiyuk said they were boring and a waste of time. I would think from those comments that the list of people working harder would be quite long. The narrative coming from Clara continues to be a confused one. If they have PR team it must be comprised of unpaid interns from Santa Clara Junior College.

  7. Well, it certainly wasn’t his first two years: Two sub-1,000-yard seasons and a measly 10 touchdowns. Shanna-Lynch used three draft picks to move up in the first round to draft him. Now they’re trying to wish him to success. They thought they had a gem when they drafted him, but after spending the majority of last season in Shanny’s doghouse, all he’s been thus far is fool’s gold.

