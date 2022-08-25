John Lynch: I know this is going to be Brandon Aiyuk’s year

Getty Images

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said in May that he was working to “really maximize my spot” in the team’s offense this year and it sounds like he’s done a good job of doing that over the last few months.

During an appearance on KNBR this week, 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that he doesn’t think anyone has worked harder than Aiyuk this offseason. He also noted that Aiyuk’s “chemistry is incredible” with quarterback Trey Lance because of the work they did together before training camp and predicted that those things will translate to big things on the field.

“You talk about a kid who has made a giant leap and some guys you hope that this is his year,” Lynch said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I know it’s going to be Brandon’s year because of the work he’s put in and because, you know, when a guy is just doing it every day, that translates to the field, and it translates to game time.”

Linebacker Fred Warner scuffled with Aiyuk during practice this summer and Warner said it stemmed from him riding Aiyuk hard in practice because he thought it would bring the best out of his teammate. Based on what we’ve heard from Lynch and Shanahan this month, Aiyuk has taken the bait and will get a chance to show he can break out during the regular season.