Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines won’t play in Colts preseason finale

Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich previously announced that his team’s starters would play up to a half in the preseason finale against the Buccaneers.

But that won’t include the team’s top two running backs.

Via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines will not play in Saturday’s contest.

Taylor has not played at all during the preseason. Hines has taken eight carries for 26 yards and made a pair of catches for 13 yards. Both players should be key factors for the offense when the season begins, so this will keep them healthy.

The Indianapolis offense will also be without starting center Ryan Kelly, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Starting quarterback Matt Ryan has completed 6-of-10 passes in preseason play for 58 yards.