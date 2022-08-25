Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones: I think the world of the kid

Getty Images

The Patriots have been in Southern Nevada this week to practice with the Raiders before the two teams play their preseason finale on Friday.

So it was inevitable that new Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels would be asked about his former pupil in New England quarterback Mac Jones.

McDaniels didn’t hold back in his praise of the young quarterback, who finished second in AP offensive rookie of the year voting in 2021.

“Love that kid. I really do,” McDaniels said on Wednesday, via Dakota Randall of NESN.com. “And spent a lot of time with him, obviously, last year. Great human being, got a bright future.

“Really competitive guy that wants to do it right — everything, wants to do everything right. Those are always things that are difficult, you know, when [coaches] leave and you go somewhere else, and there’s gonna be people that you miss maybe more than others, but you’re gonna miss them all.”

Jones and the New England offense reportedly struggled for much of the first joint practice between the two teams on Tuesday. McDaniels credited the QB for fighting through it to manage a solid finish to the session with a positive two-minute drill.

“Saw him yesterday, battling, and that’s basically what happens at this time of the year,” McDaniels said. “I thought he made some really good plays and there’s some other situations where we’re trying to make it as hard as we can on him.

“And they obviously got the better of us there at the end. Finishing practice was a huge point of emphasis for us, and we obviously didn’t finish it as well as they did on either side of the ball. But I think the world of the kid, I really do.”

Jones threw for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with McDaniels calling his plays last year.