Lamar Jackson won’t play in preseason finale

Getty Images

Some of Baltimore’s starters will be on the field for the preseason finale against Washington.

But quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t be one of them.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in his Thursday press conference that Jackson will sit out the last preseason game as part of how the team has organized the rotation.

Jackson has traditionally played at least some in August. But given the trends around the league, it’s not entirely a surprise that Jackson won’t be put in harm’s way against the Commanders.

It’s also worth noting that Jackson and the Ravens are currently negotiating a contract extension, which the quarterback has set a Week One deadline to get done.

Aside from Jackson, Harbaugh said starters will play or sit in this weekend’s contest on an individual basis.

“[T]here are some starters that need to work. Some starters don’t — probably most starters don’t,” Harbaugh said. “But some of those guys are going to play, too. We’re just managing some of those guys. They have little things come up or different things. It’s not one size fits all with issues guys have. Some guys took days, some guys are managing loads. We have all this stuff measured so you just try to manage that through camp.”

The Ravens and Commanders will kick off at 7 p.m. ET in Baltimore on Saturday.