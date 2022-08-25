Mike McDaniel: “More than a couple” players are sick, but not half the team

Getty Images

The whole store doesn’t have the flu in Miami, yet. That’s what coach Mike McDaniel is trying to prevent.

Meeting with reporters on Thursday, McDaniel confirmed that Thursday’s joint practice with the Eagles was scrapped because of an “accumulation of some players having having a stomach bug.”

“We couldn’t, in good conscience, just move forward and try to limit reps in practice,” McDaniel said. “We just wanted to make sure that — really, it all comes down to wanting to be able to fully play the preseason game as planned. So the best way to do that with the unknowns were to just keep everyone away from each other because clearly it’s some sort of contagious. But it appears to be the normal symptoms that I’ll allow you to detail if you’d like of stomach bugs.”

He said that the illness is affecting “more than a couple players,” but “not half the team by any stretch.”

“I didn’t want to have half the team drained out from a stomach bug, fight through the heat and then have depleted performance in the preseason game because for a lot of guys, it’s the most important game of their career, and I hold a strong amount of value to that and didn’t want to compromise that in any way,” McDaniel said.

It’s a smart play. It’s the only play. Even if the major symptoms are gone in 24 hours, it takes at least another 24 hours to begin to feel normal again. The Dolphins play the Eagles on Saturday night, in the preseason finale for both teams.