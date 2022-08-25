Mike McDaniel: Report that Dolphins are shopping Mike Gesicki is “misleading”

Getty Images

Asked today about a report that the Dolphins are looking to trade tight end Mike Gesicki, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t exactly deny it, but he suggested that there was less to it than meets the eye.

McDaniel said the Dolphins are always engaged in talks about who will and won’t be on their roster at this time of year, but they’re not making a specific effort to move Gesicki. McDaniel said that if there’s any reporting on what the Dolphins are doing with their roster, it should mention a whole lot of players, and not single out Gesicki.

“The report is misleading because there should be a lot of names on that report,” McDaniel said.

That’s not a full-throated endorsement of keeping Gesicki on the 53-man roster, but McDaniel did say Gesicki had a great week of practice.

The Dolphins put the franchise tag on Gesicki in March, and he promptly signed it, guaranteeing himself a $10.9 million salary this season. It’s possible that the Dolphins now think that’s more cap space than he’s worth, and that they’d be willing to trade him if some other team wants to take that contract off their hands. But one way or another, Gesicki is guaranteed that $10.9 million.