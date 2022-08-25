NFL has no jurisdiction over joint practices (but it should)

USA TODAY Sports

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will face no action from the NFL for his behavior during joint practices with the Bengals, but only because the NFL has no jurisdiction over joint practices.

PFT has confirmed the longstanding practice of clubs being responsible for overseeing conduct of players at practice, including joint practices.

This means that Donald will be suspended or otherwise punished only by the Rams. Which means that Donald won’t be suspended or otherwise punished.

If it were a lesser player, the Rams likely would do something. If it were a player on the roster bubble, he’d likely be cut.

But it’s Aaron Donald. Examples are made of the scrubs. Excuses are made for the stars. And there are few bigger stars currently in the NFL than Aaron Donald.

Should it be that way? No. The league should have the ability to impose punishment for conduct at joint practices. It’s strange that the league doesn’t have such authority, and it’s something the league should change immediately.