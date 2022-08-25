NFL has no jurisdiction over joint practices (but it should)

Posted by Mike Florio on August 25, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will face no action from the NFL for his behavior during joint practices with the Bengals, but only because the NFL has no jurisdiction over joint practices.

PFT has confirmed the longstanding practice of clubs being responsible for overseeing conduct of players at practice, including joint practices.

This means that Donald will be suspended or otherwise punished only by the Rams. Which means that Donald won’t be suspended or otherwise punished.

If it were a lesser player, the Rams likely would do something. If it were a player on the roster bubble, he’d likely be cut.

But it’s Aaron Donald. Examples are made of the scrubs. Excuses are made for the stars. And there are few bigger stars currently in the NFL than Aaron Donald.

Should it be that way? No. The league should have the ability to impose punishment for conduct at joint practices. It’s strange that the league doesn’t have such authority, and it’s something the league should change immediately.

6 responses to “NFL has no jurisdiction over joint practices (but it should)

  2. Lets lay off the NFL. They will for sure suspend him but only if the NFLPA allows it.

    We need to really start holding the NFLPA accountable as the resposible party for these light punishments for defending these bad seeds in the league.

    If the NFLPA allowed the NFL to issue punishment, then these incidents would lessen. Now these guys have the PA backing their actions.

  3. Donald has bigger problems – he should have criminal charges filed against him and spend some time in jail for his assault with a deadly weapon. Once that happens, the NFL will be forced to kick him out of the league for a year and then he can join DeeShawn on the professional dirtbag league.

  6. So if a Bengals player dove at Aaron Donald’s knee and destroyed it….it’s up to THE BENGALS to discipline him? Tell me again why any team would have joint practices.

