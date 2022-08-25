Nick Sirianni praises Jalen Hurts for his best practice ever

Getty Images

On Wednesday, a couple of former Alabama quarterbacks who are in somewhat similar career postures got together, when their teams engaged in a joint practice. And Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was benched by Nick Saban for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, put on a show.

Via Reuben Franks of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni praised on Thursday the Wednesday session from Hurts as his best practice since Sirianni arrived as head coach in 2021.

“What he was doing with the football and being able to go through reads and progressions that fast and getting the ball where it needed to go was unbelievable,” Sirianni said.

That’s very good news for an offense that shifted its focus toward the run last year — and that presumably would like to throw it some more, given the arrival of receiver A.J. Brown. It’s also good news for Hurts. The Eagles have had a low-key wandering eye at quarterback, as they wait to see whether Hurts becomes a franchise quarterback.

If he does, great. If he doesn’t, their eye will keep low-key wandering.