Nick Sirianni praises Jalen Hurts for his best practice ever

Posted by Mike Florio on August 25, 2022, 10:37 AM EDT
On Wednesday, a couple of former Alabama quarterbacks who are in somewhat similar career postures got together, when their teams engaged in a joint practice. And Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was benched by Nick Saban for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, put on a show.

Via Reuben Franks of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni praised on Thursday the Wednesday session from Hurts as his best practice since Sirianni arrived as head coach in 2021.

“What he was doing with the football and being able to go through reads and progressions that fast and getting the ball where it needed to go was unbelievable,” Sirianni said.

That’s very good news for an offense that shifted its focus toward the run last year — and that presumably would like to throw it some more, given the arrival of receiver A.J. Brown. It’s also good news for Hurts. The Eagles have had a low-key wandering eye at quarterback, as they wait to see whether Hurts becomes a franchise quarterback.

If he does, great. If he doesn’t, their eye will keep low-key wandering.

  1. Never a good sign when the head coach gushes over a player publicly to this degree over a practice.

    Yikes!

  3. Nick Saban has always had such terrible quandaries with quarterbacks. Go with Tua over Jalen. Jalen then goes to Oklahoma where he passes for more than 3800 yards.

  5. That’s funny, all the other Eagles beat reporters communicated the opposite for the Wed. practice.

  6. As a close friend of the organization it is nice to see the coach protecting his players after it was evident that jalen has been poor in camp and Tua outdueled him yesterday

  7. The praise being lumped on Hurts and Tua for preseason practices amounts to a participation trophy. Do these guys have egos so big that the need them stroked daily?

  8. Hurts must really need a pick-me-up for his poor play thus far in camp. Stroking the ego of an athlete results in entitlement issues. Just say no to ego stroking!

  9. That is strange. The Eagles beat writer who was at the practice, said that it wasn’t one of Hurt’s better performances. Guess they’re evaluating things very differently.

