Rams hire Jay Gruden as a consultant

Getty Images

Sean McVay and Jay Gruden are working together once again.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, McVay told reporters after Thursday’s Rams-Bengals joint practice that Los Angeles has hired Gruden as a consultant. While Gruden has been around this week with the team in Cincinnati, he’ll largely work remotely.

Gruden and McVay first worked together in the UFL in 2009. Then when Gruden took over as Washington’s head coach in 2014, he kept McVay on the staff as offensive coordinator.

The Rams hired McVay as their head coach off of Gruden’s staff in Jan. 2017.

After Washington fired him in 2019, Gruden was the Jaguars offensive coordinator in 2020. A part of Doug Marrone’s staff, he was let go at the end of the 2020 season when the team finished 1-15.