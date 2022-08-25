Rams hire Jay Gruden as a consultant

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 25, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT
NFL-Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay and Jay Gruden are working together once again.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, McVay told reporters after Thursday’s Rams-Bengals joint practice that Los Angeles has hired Gruden as a consultant. While Gruden has been around this week with the team in Cincinnati, he’ll largely work remotely.

Gruden and McVay first worked together in the UFL in 2009. Then when Gruden took over as Washington’s head coach in 2014, he kept McVay on the staff as offensive coordinator.

The Rams hired McVay as their head coach off of Gruden’s staff in Jan. 2017.

After Washington fired him in 2019, Gruden was the Jaguars offensive coordinator in 2020. A part of Doug Marrone’s staff, he was let go at the end of the 2020 season when the team finished 1-15.

  1. It’s always strange when you have good coaches working under bad ones and the people in the front office of that team can’t see it. Like even when Jay Gruden was on Hard Knocks under Marvin Lewis, he looked like the off-brand version of his brother who isn’t a very good coach himself.

  3. Nope. Mcvay was a tight ends coach, then offensive assistant / tight ends coach, then offensive coordinator under gruden in Washington. Homework is hard

