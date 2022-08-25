Rashaad Penny out after positive COVID test

Posted by Josh Alper on August 25, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is out of practice on Thursday and he won’t be back for this weekend’s game against the Cowboys.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters at a press conference that Penny has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing minor symptoms. He will have to miss five days before he’ll be able to return to the team.

The Seahawks will also be without rookie Ken Walker after he had hernia surgery. Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, Josh Johnson, Darwin Thompson, and Ronnie Rivers are the available running backs for Seattle.

Penny missed time earlier this month with a groin injury and has not played in either of the team’s first two preseason games. Assuming all goes well in his COVID recovery, he’ll be back in plenty of time to play in the opener but Walker’s status for Week 1 is less clear.

2 responses to “Rashaad Penny out after positive COVID test

  1. Penny was flat out balling at the end of last year. He also has a history of injuries, so he’s a big question mark. If he can stay healthy and keep the mojo, the Seahawks might not stink after all.

