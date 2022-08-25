Report: All options are on the table for Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood

Posted by Mike Florio on August 25, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The Raiders could soon be parting ways with tackle Alex Leatherwood.

Via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, all options are on the table for Leatherwood, the 17th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Those options include leaving him at tackle, moving him to guard, trading him, or cutting him.

Cutting him would be far from ideal. He has a fully-guaranteed contract through 2024. The Raiders probably would have to pay some of that money to finagle a trade.

The Cowboys could be a candidate, given that they’re scrambling to replace left tackle Tyron Smith. But here’s the reality about teams that need help on the offensive line — they’re probably not looking for guys whom their current team is trying to get rid of.

New Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has already trotted out the “leak that a player is being cut and then hope someone calls to trade for him” routine. It didn’t work with running back Kenyan Drake. Maybe McDaniels will try it again with Leatherwood.

4 responses to “Report: All options are on the table for Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood

  2. So is Leatherwood such a bust that he can’t even be coached up?
    If that’s the case, then it’s really a bad look for Jon Gruden.

    Now if he goes somewhere else and eventually has a good career, then it won’t look good for Josh McDaniels.

  3. Undoubtedly some team is going to think that they can salvage his career playing as a guard.

  4. Probably one of the worst picks that I can remember. And that is saying a lot rooting for this team. The previous year was 2 felons in Ruggs and Arnette. Gruden really screwed up a ton of draft capital.

