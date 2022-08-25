Report: Stomach bug caused cancellation of Dolphins-Eagles joint practice

Getty Images

The Dolphins released a statement cancelling Thursday’s joint practice with the Eagles out what they called “an abundance of caution” regarding a non-COVID illness.

A report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Media offers more details about the nature of that illness. Garafolo reports that a stomach bug has been making its way through the Dolphins and that a number of players were sick and vomiting overnight.

The Dolphins will be meeting virtually in hopes that keeping everyone distanced will keep the illness from spreading any further. The Eagles will practice on their own.

A game is scheduled between the two teams on Saturday and the plan is for that game to proceed as scheduled, although further spread of the stomach issues could lead to a reconsideration.