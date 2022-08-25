Report: Tyron Smith could miss multiple months with torn hamstring

Getty Images

The Cowboys may have lost one of their best players for a significant period of time.

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a torn left hamstring in Wednesday’s practice and could miss multiple months of the 2022 season, according to ESPN.

Smith went down during practice with what first appeared to be a knee injury, and when tests showed no damage to Smith’s ACL, it seemed to be good news.

But additional testing found that Smith’s hamstring is torn, and now he’s set for more testing on Thursday to determine the severity of the hamstring tear.

Without Smith, the Cowboys are missing a big part of their offensive line. Rookie first-round draft pick Tyler Smith played left tackle in college and might be called upon to do it now for the Cowboys, but prior to Tyron Smith’s injury, the Cowboys wanted Tyler Smith to play guard as a rookie. Josh Ball, a 2021 fourth-round pick who didn’t play at all as a rookie, and Matt Waletzko, a 2022 fifth-round pick, would be other options to replace Smith at left tackle.

The Cowboys selected Tyron Smith in the first round of the 2011 draft, and he’s been in Dallas longer than any other player on the roster. When healthy he has been among the best offensive linemen in the NFL.