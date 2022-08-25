Report: Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture

The news isn’t getting any better about Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith.

Wednesday brought word that Smith tore his left hamstring during practice and will miss months while he recovers. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports on Thursday that Smith actually suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee.

An avulsion fracture occurs when a tendon or ligament tears a piece of bone away from the main piece. Jets tackle Mekhi Becton suffered one earlier this month and has been placed on season-ending injured reserve.

The Cowboys have not made any move like that with Smith at this point, but Rapoport reports that he won’t be able to return until December if he is able to return at all. The Cowboys could keep the door open by waiting until after the cut to 53 players to put Smith on injured reserve, but any move before that would eliminate the chance of playing again this year.

  2. As a close friend of the organization I feel bad for Tyrone as if he were healthy throughout his career he would have been a first ballot HOFer

  3. Wonderful career for Tyron and he can stay go at it when healthy but wouldn’t be surprised if he’s played his last down in the NFL.

    Only 31 but injuries have been wrecking his career lately and he’s already more than set financially.

  4. Wow. Really feel bad for Smith. This is a really bad injury. The Cowboys season is pretty much over before it begins.

  6. Did this to my bicep on Memorial day weekend. Still being told not to lift more than 2 pounds.

  7. He wont be playing anymore this year IMO. Who knows he may miss a lot of time. Wish him well

  9. I didn’t really see Dallas doing much this year but with all the injuries so far, 3rd place NFC East below the Redskins but above the Giants, Birds take the division

  10. Tough break for the boys. Best of luck to Tyron, great player just cannot stay healthy.

  11. thank god Mekhi Becton got hurt 1st tbh, the Jets were able to get Duane Brown. This was huge as you know Dallas would of jumped on that.

  13. floriomike says:
    August 25, 2022 at 10:01 am
    thank god Mekhi Becton got hurt 1st tbh, the Jets were able to get Duane Brown. This was huge as you know Dallas would of jumped on that.

    92Rate This

    ——————

    lmao

    Duane Brown has been cooked for 2 years. Teams need to develop linemen internally.

