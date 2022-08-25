Report: Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture

Getty Images

The news isn’t getting any better about Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith.

Wednesday brought word that Smith tore his left hamstring during practice and will miss months while he recovers. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports on Thursday that Smith actually suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee.

An avulsion fracture occurs when a tendon or ligament tears a piece of bone away from the main piece. Jets tackle Mekhi Becton suffered one earlier this month and has been placed on season-ending injured reserve.

The Cowboys have not made any move like that with Smith at this point, but Rapoport reports that he won’t be able to return until December if he is able to return at all. The Cowboys could keep the door open by waiting until after the cut to 53 players to put Smith on injured reserve, but any move before that would eliminate the chance of playing again this year.