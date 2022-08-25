Report: Tyron Smith to have surgery Friday

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is headed for surgery.

Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of his left knee in Wednesday’s practice and David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports that he will have surgery to address the injury on Friday. An avulsion fracture occurs when the hamstring tears a small piece of bone away from the main one.

Jets tackle Mekhi Becton went on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a similar injury this summer, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the team currently is operating as if Smith will be able to return to action late in the season. Moore notes that there will be more clarity about that timeline once Smith’s surgery is complete.

First-round pick Tyler Smith, fifth-round pick Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball are in-house options to fill the hole at left tackle.