Robert Saleh: We can wait until week of first game to make Zach Wilson call

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has said that quarterback Zach Wilson will be back in the starting lineup once he shows the team he’s recovered from this month’s knee surgery and he’s not in any hurry to formalize plans for Joe Flacco to take his place in Week 1.

Saleh said on Thursday that he thinks the team can wait until the week of the opening game against the Ravens before making a decision about which quarterback will start the game. For now, though, the signs point to Flacco getting the nod.

Saleh said that Wilson looks good and that he’s been spending extra time with coaches in order to stay engaged, but there’s still some steps to take before he’s ready to think about playing again.

“Once he’s able to get on his feet and stand for hours at a time he’ll be closer to us,” Saleh said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

Flacco will get his first playing time of the preseason against the Giants on Saturday. The Jets host the Ravens on September 11.