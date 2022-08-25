Robert Saleh: We can wait until week of first game to make Zach Wilson call

Posted by Josh Alper on August 25, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT
Jets head coach Robert Saleh has said that quarterback Zach Wilson will be back in the starting lineup once he shows the team he’s recovered from this month’s knee surgery and he’s not in any hurry to formalize plans for Joe Flacco to take his place in Week 1.

Saleh said on Thursday that he thinks the team can wait until the week of the opening game against the Ravens before making a decision about which quarterback will start the game. For now, though, the signs point to Flacco getting the nod.

Saleh said that Wilson looks good and that he’s been spending extra time with coaches in order to stay engaged, but there’s still some steps to take before he’s ready to think about playing again.

“Once he’s able to get on his feet and stand for hours at a time he’ll be closer to us,” Saleh said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

Flacco will get his first playing time of the preseason against the Giants on Saturday. The Jets host the Ravens on September 11.

8 responses to “Robert Saleh: We can wait until week of first game to make Zach Wilson call

  4. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be ready for Week One. To start against the Ravens, he’ll should have at least one whole week of practice reps.

  5. Don’t be a fool coach. The Jets are going to get demolished by the Ravens no matter who starts at QB. Give the young guy all the time he needs to recover

  6. The Jets were so bad for so long, it’s not going to be put back together in a couple minutes. Week one doesn’t mean a whole lot. Just hoping Wilson gets some good experience this season so they’re ready to start competing for something meaningful before too long, or at least be fun to watch. Flacco is the perfect backup. Smart, and capable of winning a game.

  7. At this point,I think I would trust a 79 yr old Joe Namath over Zach Wilson or Joe Flacco.

