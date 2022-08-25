Ron Rivera: We’re excited about having Antonio Gibson return kicks

Getty Images

While Antonio Gibson totaled 1,331 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns last season, it’s looking more like he’s not going to be Washington’s primary running back in 2022.

Third-round pick Brian Robinson started the Commanders’ second preseason game over Gibson, rushing for 31 yards on eight carries. Gibson had just two carries, but had three receptions for 37 yards.

With Gibson’s receiving skill — he caught 42 passes for 294 yards with three touchdowns last year — he may be more of a receiving back and the team’s primary kick returner in 2022.

“You still need to see some more stuff, but you know, I think he is. I do,” Rivera said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. “I think he’s done a nice job.”

Gibson has not played a special teams snap in his first two pro seasons. But Rivera added that Gibson has gotten “more and more comfortable” returning kicks.

“When you watch it on tape, you see him circling the ball, getting under it, making a good catch,” Rivera said. “It’s something he did well in college, and we’re pretty excited having him do it.”

Gibson averaged 28 yards on 23 kick returns at Memphis in 2019, taking one return back for a touchdown. While there are fewer opportunities to return kicks given the league’s recent rule changes, it’s still a place where Gibson could make an impact.