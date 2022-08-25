Texans to sign Matt Ammendola

Getty Images

Houston is solving a kicker problem.

With Ka'imi Fairbairn dealing with a short-term injury, the Texans are signing Matt Ammendola to kick for them in Thursday’s preseason game against the 49ers.

Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets last year after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State. He hit 13-of-19 field goals and 14-of-15 extra points. He also sent 57 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks and averaged 48.5 yards on six punts.

After he was cut by the Jets in March, Ammendola has had recent workouts with the Packers and Cowboys.

Houston’s kicker since 2017, Fairbairn hit 15-of-19 field goals last season, 13-of-16 extra points, and sent 36 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks in 2021.

Multiple reports indicate Fairbairn is expected to be healthy for Houston’s season opener against Indianapolis on Sept. 11.