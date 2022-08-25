Tom Brady to start Buccaneers final preseason game

Getty Images

Tom Brady will jump right back into the action after his training camp absence.

Head coach Todd Bowles said on Thursday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, that Brady will start Saturday’s preseason finale against the Colts.

In fact, Bowles noted that every Bucs player who is healthy will be on the field.

Brady’s excused absence ended on Monday and the quarterback was “firing on all cylinders,” according to tight end Cameron Brate.

Via PewterReport.com, Bowles said Brady’s absence did not cause him to miss anything.

“We’re good,” Bowles said.

Brady has not yet publicly addressed his absence.

Brady has played at least a few preseason snaps most years in his career. Evan last season, he played six snaps in the exhibition opener and 18 snaps in the third contest.

The Colts are also slated to play the majority of their starters for most of the first half on Saturday. But Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said on Thursday that top two running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines won’t be on the field.