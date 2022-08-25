Vikings cut Jordan Berry, sign Tye Smith

Posted by Josh Alper on August 25, 2022, 12:03 PM EDT
The Vikings are down to one punter on their 80-man roster.

The team announced that they have released Jordan Berry on Thursday. Berry signed with the team last year after spending six seasons with the Steelers.

Berry averaged 46.5 yards per kick last season and re-signed with Minnesota earlier this offseason. Rookie Ryan Wright is now the only punter for the Vikings, although next week’s cutdown day could lead to the Vikings finding another option before the start of the regular season.

The Vikings also announced that they have signed cornerback Tye Smith. He had six tackles in five games with the Vikings last season and has also played for the Titans and Seahawks.

  1. Odd. This final preseason game was supposed to be a punt off and Berry is the better holder…

  2. This new regime is really doing everything they possibly can do to claw their way back to .500.

  3. 46.5 yards per punt gets you cut today. Meanwhile Ray Guy’s best season he averaged 45.3 yards per punt.

