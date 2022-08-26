Aaron Rodgers: I think Jordan Love has definitely become a master of the offense

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 26, 2022, 9:40 AM EDT
Barring something unforeseen, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has played his last action of 2022 with Thursday’s preseason finale against the Chiefs.

Love received some praise from head coach Matt LaFleur, who said the quarterback displayed maturity and “a lot of good things” during the game. He finished 16-of-26 passing for 148 yards with an interception.

During the Packers’ TV broadcast, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers also praised Love’s progress within the offense.

“I’m always harping on the little things,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “The reads and stuff, just understanding the offense, I think he’s definitely become a master of the offense. But it’s just the little things that are really going to help him level up, and a lot of it is footwork and little things like arm angles on run action, his keeper fakes, his hard-action fakes, his run solutions and RPO game, helping to marry up with the running game. That’s what I like seeing.”

In three exhibition games, Love completed 55.4 percent of his passes (41-of-74) for 437 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Packers will have to make a decision on Love’s fifth-year option next spring.

  1. Love has improved. And the fact that he doesn’t take off running if his first read is covered means he will probably get better still. But throwing into double coverage (on the INT) does not signify “mastering the offense.” Even if the 4-time MVP also did it on his last game throw.

  2. Love did look sharp last night!! Wow has he taken a step or 3 forward.

    All he needs now is more game time with starting wrs!!

