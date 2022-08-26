Baker Mayfield throws two touchdown passes on four possessions

Getty Images

If there was any question about the Panthers’ choice of Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback, he answered Friday night.

Mayfield made his home debut and provided Panthers fans hope for this season.

He played four series in the Panthers’ final preseason game and threw two touchdown passes as Carolina took a 14-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Mayfield finished 9-of-15 for 89 yards with a 2-yard touchdown pass to D'Onta Foreman and a 19-yard touchdown pass to Shi Smith. Sam Darnold, who lost the competition to Mayfield, replaced Mayfield for Carolina’s final series of the first half.

Mayfield played two games in the preseason and went 13-of-24 for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

He will open the season against the Browns, who traded him to the Panthers this offseason after acquiring Deshaun Watson. Watson’s 11-game suspension begins Week 1 of the regular season, so Jacoby Brissett will start for Cleveland against Carolina.