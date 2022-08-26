Cam Heyward on joint practices: “Guys do things they would never do in a game”

With the shrinking of the preseason from four games to three, some have regarded joint practices as a supplement for the lost work in an exhibition setting. It’s not.

As demonstrated yesterday (and numerous times before it), a free for all can unfold during joint practices. With the league washing its hands of direct jurisdiction over players, there’s no disincentive to engage in behavior that wouldn’t occur during a game.

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward made that point on Twitter yesterday, in response to the question of why joint practices even occur.

“In theory it sounds cool to see you team compete in a practice setting but it’s basically a 2 and half hour wrestling match with no rules or technique which puts everyone on edge,” Heyward said. “Guys do things they would never do in a game that could lead to injury. Players fight for their team.”

For some coaches, joint practices will happen only if there’s sufficient confidence that things won’t get out of hand. When the Texans were slated to be the Hard Knocks team, the Saints canceled joint practices due to concerns that Houston players would act up for the NFL Films cameras. And in 2015, as the Saints prepared to face the Patriots in joint practices, coach Sean Payton had a clear message for his players: “If you decide to fight, pack your bags.”

Given that coaches surely know what can, and what does, happen at joint practices, it’s fair to wonder whether some of them are willing to expose players to injury risk in the hopes of awakening that raw aggression and physicality that is harder to activate in modern training-camp practices. Although Rams coach Sean McVay can’t say it out loud, he has to be happy to know that Aaron Donald, who considering retiring in the offseason, still has a raging fire in his belly. It will serve the Rams well, week in and week out.

Will it sometimes bubble over during games, as it has for Donald numerous times in the past? Probably. But McVay can view that as a small price to pay to have a player who is both incredibly effective and thoroughly intimidating.

That’s all the more reason for the league to step in, for this case and every future joint practice. The circumstances are conducive to players crossing the line. Someone needs to be ready to police that. If the teams won’t, the NFL should.

9 responses to “Cam Heyward on joint practices: “Guys do things they would never do in a game”

  1. This is false. It depends on the coach. If the coach sees the great value in them, and the other coach is mature and isn’t an idiot, then they go well.

    Matt Rhule is a disgrace and has no control of his team.

    It’s a poor reflection of the coach. If you have an arrogant, immature coach, that team will initiate the brawls.

    If the slightest thing goes awry, Belichick kicks his own players out.

  2. I can’t get over the fact that someone in the Bengals organization thought it was palatable to have a joint practice with the team that just beat them in the Superbowl.

  3. I recall Aaron Donald during the Rams’ SuperBowl game against the Pats where the TV cameras would catch him talking to himself: “Controlled aggression, controlled aggression, controlled aggression” over and over and over again. Donald’s an amazing football player, but it’s obvious, like Suh, that he occasionally loses control of himself and becomes a pure, uncontrolled maniac. Maniac may be a little too harsh, but perhaps not too harsh by much.

  4. The NFL could say that joint practices count as one of your preseason games. Then the teams would not have them because they would lose the game revenue to hold joint practice.

  5. Hit the nail on the head. Most of these coaches and front offices don’t care about these players. They just want to awaken the caveman in them to get that edge that modern training camps don’t bring out, and fans need to stop like they care. They want it. How many times do we see the game is too soft or back in the day posts when you could lay othe rplayers out. It’s why Aaron Donald won’t be suspended. It dind’t happen on TV, so unless the Bengal players sue him, no one will want to open up this can of worms of what we’re actaully watching every fall, a free-for-all gladiator sport.

  6. “…some have regarded joint practices as a supplement for the lost work in an exhibition setting. It’s not.”

    Indisputable that an egregious work offense was committed BUT it’s totally unreasonable to directly state joint practices are therefore not supplemental work. 🧐

  7. 2006ravensd says:
    August 26, 2022 at 11:03 am
    I can’t get over the fact that someone in the Bengals organization thought it was palatable to have a joint practice with the team that just beat them in the Superbowl.

    ———————

    This I agree with. If my team knowingly got cheated by the commissioner in a SB, there is no way I do a joint practice with the winning team.

    Disgusting.

  8. I can’t get over the fact that someone thinks the Bengals did anything wrong here. Should they have thought maybe Donald will try to kill one of us, lets call it off.

  9. I don’t care about the players, they come and go, and they don’t care about the fans anyway. Plus they are all multi-millionaires so society tells me that I should hate them for their wealth.
    The team is what matters, therefore, the Rams and the Bengals should take action against AD for assault and battery. Charge him just like he was on the street.

