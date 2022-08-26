Falcons re-sign Tucker Fisk, waive Rick Leonard

Getty Images

The Falcons brought back one of the players they cut on their way to setting an 85-man roster last week.

The team announced that they signed tight end Tucker Fisk. Offensive lineman Rick Leonard was waived in a corresponding move.

Fisk was undrafted out of Stanford this year. He played three offensive snaps and six special teams snaps in the team’s first preseason game. He will be eligible to play for the Falcons against the Jaguars in Saturday’s preseason finale.

After the game, the Falcons will turn their attention toward Tuesday’s cut to 53 players. Fisk seems likely to be one of the players who will be cut loose, but a practice squad spot could be in the picture if Atlanta wants to sign him for the third time this year.