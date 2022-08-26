Initial diagnosis on Sam Darnold is high-ankle sprain but MRI coming

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold‘s ankle injury did not look good when it happened, but the team is holding out hope it is not season ending.

“We believe it’s not fractured,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said after the game.

The initial evaluation revealed a high-ankle sprain for Darnold, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Darnold will have an MRI on Saturday to determine the severity and any additional damage.

Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer reports that the worst-case scenario is a dislocated ankle, which would require surgery and likely sideline him for the season.

Darnold’s left ankle twisted awkwardly underneath him on a hit from behind by Bills defensive lineman C.J. Brewer. Darnold tried to get up but couldn’t put weight on his left leg.

He was carted to the locker room.