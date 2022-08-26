Jaguars claim Jake Verity off waivers

Getty Images

The Jaguars have brought in another candidate in their quest to find a reliable kicker.

Jacksonville announced on Friday that the club has claimed Jake Verity off waivers. The Colts cut Verity earlier this week.

Verity spent 2021 on Baltimore’s practice squad, signing a futures deal with Indianapolis after the conclusion of the season. Over the last two preseasons, he’s connected on 6-of-7 field goals with four coming from at least 40-yards out. He played his college ball at East Carolina where he finished as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

The Jaguars have gone through several kickers in the lead up to the regular season, most recently bringing in James McCourt earlier this week after cutting Ryan Santoso.

Jacksonville also announced the club has waived quarterback Jake Luton and linebacker Grant Morgan. Luton had just been re-signed on Tuesday.