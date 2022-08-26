Joe Douglas: We’ve gotten a couple of calls on Denzel Mims

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims wants a trade to a team where he has a better shot of earning playing time and there’s apparently been some interest in dealing for the 2020 second-rounder.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas was a guest on WFAN on Friday afternoon and said that the team has received “a couple calls” about dealing for Mims.

Douglas did not identify the teams, but a report earlier in the day indicated the Panthers were one of the clubs showing interest. Mims played for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule at Baylor.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said earlier in the day that he wasn’t ready to say Mims’ departure is a done deal and Douglas didn’t make any guarantees either. He did say that the team was “fortunate” to have a lot of talented wideouts and that they will do what’s best for the organization when it comes to dealing with Mims’ request.