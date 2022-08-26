Lovie Smith: I love what Davis Mills is going to be able to do leading us

Getty Images

After finishing their preseason slate on Thursday night, the Texans are set to roll into the regular season with Davis Mills as their starting quarterback.

Though Houston has been thought of as a potential suitor for San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, the organization’s messaging has been consistent throughout the offseason — Mills is QB1.

Head coach Lovie Smith hasn’t wavered in that sentiment and expressed it once again on Friday when asked when he knew Mills had a chance to be “the guy” for the Texans.

“I’m going to go all the way back,” Smith said in his press conference. “I’m coming from college, so I knew a little bit about who Davis was after I got here. Just him running the look squad against the No. 1 defense, saw good things then. You know, getting to know him, I think after he started playing and we started watching all of the quarterbacks around … that’s when I said, ‘Hey, this guy’s in the mix with the rest of the first-year signal-callers that I think will be good football players in the league.’

“That confidence in him has only grown, every step along the way right up until the first drive of the second half last night. He’s our starting quarterback, did I say that? You guys can ask about starting quarterbacks. Davis Mills is our starting quarterback, and I love what he is going to be able to do leading us.”

Mills played 61 percent of Houston’s offensive snaps in Thursday’s preseason game, completing 6-of-10 passes for 58 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He finished the preseason 19-of-30 for 168 yards with two TDs and one pick.

There are reasons for optimism about Mills, who put up a 102.4 passer rating with 1,258 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions in his last five starts as a rookie. The Texans will begin to find out if he is, in fact, their quarterback of the future when they host the Colts in Week One.