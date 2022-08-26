Mason Rudolph proud of the way he’s competed

Getty Images

The Steelers’ quarterback competition may come to an end after Sunday’s preseason matchup with the Lions.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is expected to select either Mitchell Trubisky or first-round pick Kenny Pickett to be Pittsburgh’s QB1. While Mason Rudolph has technically been a part of the conversation throughout the offseason and training camp, it doesn’t appear he’s been a serious contender for the role.

Still, when Rudolph was asked this week if he’s proud of the way he’s competed, he said, “Yes, I am.”

“I am proud,” he continued, via Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “We still have a few more practices and a game on Sunday and I want to put the finishing touches on it. I am excited for whatever the Lord has for me.”

Rudolph admitted he “would have enjoyed [taking] more first-team reps, but that didn’t happen.

“I think I made the most of the reps I did get, and that is all you can do when you play quarterback.”

Rudolph’s future with the Steelers could be in question, as there have been select rumors of the team trying to move him. But he said he’s not paying attention to them.

“All I care about is this coaching staff right now,” Rudolph said, via SteelersDepot.com. “[A trade] may be so, but I can’t control it. I don’t try to speculate on that. My teammates and coaches are the opinions I care about. Anything else is water under the bridge.”

Since being selected in the third round of the 2018 draft, Rudolph has appeared in 17 games with 10 starts. He’s compiled a 5-4-1 record as a starter and has completed 61.5 percent of his career passes for 2,366 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.