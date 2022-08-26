Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight

August 26, 2022
Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year.

Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.

While playing for San Diego State last year, Araiza and two teammates were accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl. The girl reported it to the police the next day, but Araiza was never arrested or charged, and the allegation was not reported publicly until yesterday, after the girl filed a civil lawsuit against Araiza.

Under NFL rules, Araiza can’t face league discipline for a personal-conduct violation that happened when he was still playing in college. But the Bills could cut him, and the fact that they’re sidelining him tonight suggests that they might do so.

The Bills have not explained when they learned of the accusation against Araiza, but reports have indicated that they were unaware of the allegation at the time they drafted him, but had been informed before they declared him the winner of their training camp competition and their starting punter for the season.

  3. Good call by the Bills. They will cut him with the final cuts. NO WAY the owners want him on the team now.

  5. I’m not a lawyer, but assuming Araiza was at least 20 (not sure of his age), I believe sexual contact with anyone under the age of 18 would be considered sexual assault of a minor regardless if it was consentual.

  7. I think that the average NFL quarterback has, on average, more time to get off a pass than this kid is getting in the rush to judgement.

  9. Regardless of him being guilty or not, to be anywhere near that situation is ill-advised.

  11. “I think that the average NFL quarterback has, on average, more time to get off a pass than this kid is getting in the rush to judgement.”
    __________________

    We should amend the Constitution to state “a jury of twitter followers.”

    The worse the allegations, the quicker we are to judge. The truth is going to come out on this. People need to chill for now.

    As for the Bills, I think it would scare the rest of the league if they just went without a punter this year. Just go for it on 4th down, every time. It would probably work, too.

  12. While I do not condone this type of behavior what I am having a hard time understanding is what happened to innocent until proven guilty? What if this is in fact a money grab? Why was this not disclosed or reported when it allegedly happened? That is what I do not understand. What if this kid ends up being totally innocent after all the facts come out?
    Did we not learn anything from the Kenosha situation?

  13. courbettheman says:
    August 26, 2022 at 5:47 pm
    I think that the average NFL quarterback has, on average, more time to get off a pass than this kid is getting in the rush to judgement.

    ******************************************

    I’m not judging him. I just don’t want to see him on my television without knowing if he’s a creep rapist or not.

    Playing in the NFL is not a right. It’s a privilege.

  15. Bills can (and should) punt on the “Punt God”. But let’s be honest, the league office is so happy this dirt isn’t on their hands.

  16. These allegations were made public back in October.
    He notified the NFL before the draft of these allegations.
    This is not new – sorry.

    And yes so far there has not been an arrest or any charges filled.

  17. Told ya. After lying about the knowledge of the incident on campus, they now think by making him inactive, people will just forget about it.

    Otherwise, he’d be cut already.

    Goodell backs Watson’s actions and this kid’s.

