Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight

Getty Images

Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year.

Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.

While playing for San Diego State last year, Araiza and two teammates were accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl. The girl reported it to the police the next day, but Araiza was never arrested or charged, and the allegation was not reported publicly until yesterday, after the girl filed a civil lawsuit against Araiza.

Under NFL rules, Araiza can’t face league discipline for a personal-conduct violation that happened when he was still playing in college. But the Bills could cut him, and the fact that they’re sidelining him tonight suggests that they might do so.

The Bills have not explained when they learned of the accusation against Araiza, but reports have indicated that they were unaware of the allegation at the time they drafted him, but had been informed before they declared him the winner of their training camp competition and their starting punter for the season.