Najee Harris will play on Sunday

Mitch Trubisky will be starting at quarterback for the Steelers against the Lions on Sunday and he’ll have his top running back in the backfield with him.

Najee Harris said he wanted to play in a preseason game during training camp and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Friday that the running back will get his wish. Harris will play for the first time this preseason in Sunday’s home game.

Tomlin didn’t give any details about how long he plans to keep Harris in the game, but it’s a good bet that he won’t be playing for an extended period of time.

Harris was dealing with a foot injury earlier this month and was able to return to practice last week, so the team will likely not want to risk further complications. There’s also the more general question of how much they want to work Harris. He led the league in touches last season and said he’s willing to carry the ball 500 times if it’s best for the Steelers, but there’s not much value in adding too many touches to that total in the preseason.