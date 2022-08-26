Nathaniel Hackett isn’t concerned about sloppy offensive practice so close to season

Getty Images

The Broncos offense had a rough showing at practice on Wednesday. Coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked on Thursday whether he thought the effort was “sloppy.”

“I would say that’s being nice,” Hackett told reporters. “I lost my voice, again. In the end, we have a standard. They didn’t live up to that [Wednesday] and they owned up to it. They understood it. It wasn’t just one guy. That kind of stuff is unacceptable. You just have to continue to keep your focus. We changed the schedule a little bit, so it was a little bit different. Those are the adversity things that we’re going to face throughout the year. So, I’m excited that they had that opportunity to see those things that might have gone wrong. We watched the tape, now we are moving on.”

Is he concerned about having such a sloppy practice o close to the start of the regular season?

“No, that happens,” Hackett said. “As a coach, you always want great practices all the time, but you can’t always get that. I look back at my entire career. There are always times when you’re upset, and you wish things would have gone better. The key coaching point is that they learned from it. They learned, and we can correct it and move on.”

Where they move on to will be important, because in 17 days they’ll move to Seattle for the first game that counts. And the offense will be heavily scrutinized, given that quarterback Russell Wilson will be facing the team with which he spent a full decade.