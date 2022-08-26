Ravens activate Ronnie Stanley, put Tyus Bowser on reserve/PUP

August 26, 2022
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is back on the Ravens’ active roster.

Stanley was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp so that he could continue rehabbing the ankle injury that kept him out of all but the first game of the 2021 season. Stanley also missed 10 games in 2020, but the Ravens announced on Friday that he has passed his physical and been activated from the PUP list.

The move allows Stanley to start practicing with the team and makes him eligible to play in the season opener against the Jets.

Edge rusher Tyus Bowser will not be available for that game. The Ravens announced that he’s been placed on reserve/PUP list, which means he will have to miss the first four games of the season before he can be activated. Bowser tore his Achilles late last season.

The Ravens rounded out the day’s moves by signing punter Cameron Dicker.

