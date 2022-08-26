Report: Giants to release Andrew Adams

Getty Images

The Giants are moving on from one of their veteran defensive backs.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, New York is releasing Andrew Adams.

Adams was in his second stint with the Giants, having entered the league with the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He signed with New York in July after appearing in 14 games with three starts for Tampa Bay last year.

Per Raanan, the Giants want to go with youth at safety and have been impressed with undrafted free agent Trenton Thompson. While fourth-round rookie Dane Belton has been dealing with a broken collarbone, he should also return soon.

Adams has appeared in 87 career games with 35 starts. He’s recorded seven interceptions, 23 passes defensed, and a pair of forced fumbles. He’s been used heavily on special teams throughout his career.