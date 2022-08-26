Report: Jameis Winston is expecting to play tonight

Getty Images

Saints coach Dennis Allen said earlier this week he would be comfortable with quarterback Jameis Winston not seeing any preseason action.

But with the Saints closing out the preseason tonight against the Chargers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Winston is expecting to play “in some capacity.”

Presumably, that means getting a few reps before getting back to the sideline.

Winston is returning from a sprained foot. He practiced in team work Monday for the first time since his injury.

He has not played in a game since Oct. 31 when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

Allen had said Monday that Winston was “a little rusty” in his return to 11-on-11 drills in Monday’s practice and we’ll find out how much more rust the team will try to knock off tonight.