Report: Panthers have called Jets about Denzel Mims

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 26, 2022, 1:01 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets
Denzel Mims and Matt Rhule could be headed for a reunion.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers have called the Jets about potentially trading for Mims.

Mims, whose agent put out a statement on Thursday publicly requesting a trade, played under Rhule at Baylor. He caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2019 — the year before the Panthers hired Rhule. Mims also had 1,000 yards in 2017.

Mims has not been productive in the league since the Jets selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft. He caught just eight passes for 133 yards in 11 games last season. He had 23 catches for 357 yards in nine contests as a rookie.

The Panthers have DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson at the top of their receivers group, but could likely benefit from more depth for new quarterback Baker Mayfield.

11 responses to “Report: Panthers have called Jets about Denzel Mims

  5. I’ve been saying for a bit now that Mims is gonna end up with the Panthers.

    Rhule loves himself some Baylor players.

  6. That’s fantastic, I mean we already have a 130 yard receiver in Terance Marshall, but let’s trade for another one because he was a star at BAYLOR. I really don’t know what Rhule is going to do once all of the guys that played for him at or he recruited for Baylor filter out. TE or DE are major needs this season we already have several sub 200 receivers, but what’s one more?

  7. If a WR is good, you can tell even if they have a lousy QB (see, Robinson, Bears). If they’re not, their agent asks for a trade in their 3rd year.

  10. I’m guessing this is a placed leak intended to flush out any teams desperate for a cheap dart throw at WR and using the obvious connection to Rhule as a ruse. Given that JD got a 4th for Herndon (giving back a 6th) I guess anything up to a 4th is possible if he works his magic again.

