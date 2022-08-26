Report: Panthers have called Jets about Denzel Mims

Getty Images

Denzel Mims and Matt Rhule could be headed for a reunion.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers have called the Jets about potentially trading for Mims.

Mims, whose agent put out a statement on Thursday publicly requesting a trade, played under Rhule at Baylor. He caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2019 — the year before the Panthers hired Rhule. Mims also had 1,000 yards in 2017.

Mims has not been productive in the league since the Jets selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft. He caught just eight passes for 133 yards in 11 games last season. He had 23 catches for 357 yards in nine contests as a rookie.

The Panthers have DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson at the top of their receivers group, but could likely benefit from more depth for new quarterback Baker Mayfield.