Robbie Anderson, Christian McCaffrey among Panthers sitting on Friday night

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield will be at quarterback for the Panthers to kick off Friday night’s game against the Bills, but he won’t have a full complement of offensive starters joining him in the lineup.

Two notable absences will be wide receiver Robbie Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey. Anderson played five snaps in the first preseason game, but didn’t play last week and has been dealing with a quad injury recently. McCaffrey has not played at all in the preseason, so there likely wasn’t much thought about putting him on the field.

Carolina also announced that wide receivers Andre Roberts and Brandon Zylstra; tight ends Ian Thomas and Colin Thompson; running back Spencer Brown, and center Bradley Bozeman will not play.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson headlines the list of players who will sit out on defense. Defensive end Amare Barno, safety Sam Franklin Jr., linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley, and linebacker Julian Stanford will also be out.