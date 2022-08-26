Robert Saleh on Denzel Mims: It’s not over

Getty Images

Wide receiver Denzel Mims asked the Jets for a trade this week, but head coach Robert Saleh wasn’t slamming the door on the possibility of keeping him on the roster on Friday.

Saleh said at his press conference he had a “really good conversation” with Mims that morning and that it was “business as usual” despite Mims’ request for a move. Saleh said “it’s not over” in response to a question about his level of disappointment for things not working out and said he didn’t think it would be a distraction to keep Mims on the team because the wideout’s issue is with his role rather than his relationships inside the organization.

“It’s ‘I want more.’ Which is understandable. . . .We’ve gotta do what’s best for the organization. He’s one of our better players and we’ve gotta find a way to make this work,” Saleh said.

The Panthers have reportedly shown interest in Mims, who is listed as a backup to Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and Braxton Berrios on the team’s depth chart. First-round pick Garrett Wilson is also on that rung and he will definitely have a role in the offense this season, so there’s not much space for Mims regardless of what Saleh says about things still working out for him with the Jets.