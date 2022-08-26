Sam Darnold carted to training room with ankle injury

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has added injury to insult. A few days after losing the starting job to Baker Mayfield, Darnold was carted off to the training room.

He was injured with 3:28 remaining in the third quarter of the final preseason game Friday night. Bills defensive lineman C.J. Brewer hit Darnold as he was throwing the ball away.

Darnold’s left ankle appeared to get twisted as he landed awkwardly on the turf. He tried to get up but couldn’t.

The Panthers confirmed an ankle injury and ruled him out.

Many of Darnold’s teammates and Bills quarterback Josh Allen were among those to wish Darnold well before he left the field.

The Bills lost rookie quarterback Matt Corral for the season last week with a left foot injury.

They are left with P.J. Walker behind Mayfield.

Darnold went 5-of-11 for 49 yards and had led the Panthers to a touchdown before his injury.