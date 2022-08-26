Shane Lemieux is not expected to return “anytime soon”

Getty Images

Giants offensive guard Shane Lemieux injured his foot in the first preseason game against the Patriots. He has not practiced since and is expected to miss time into the regular season.

“Don’t expect him anytime soon,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said, via Art Stapleton of northjersey.com.

If the Giants place Lemieux on injured reserve after the initial 53-player roster is set, he would have to miss a minimum of four games before returning.

Third-round selection Joshua Ezeudu is listed as Lemieux’s backup at left guard, but the rookie also is dealing with an injury. Ezeudu hasn’t practiced since the first preseason game.

Ben Bredeson, the backup at right guard, has missed time recently with a left elbow injury.

Devery Hamilton, listed as the third-team left tackle, has filled in at the position, and he has never appeared in a regular-season game.