Titans worked out Kurt Benkert

The Titans worked out free agent quarterback Kurt Benkert on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Tennessee has Logan Woodside and rookie Malik Willis behind Ryan Tannehill.

The Packers cut Benkert on June 17, and he has remained a free agent since. He worked out for the Texans on Aug. 2.

Benkert spent last season as the Packers’ third quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. He was on the practice squad and appeared in one game for the club.

Before that, Benkert was on the Falcons from 2018-20. He was on injured reserve in 2019 but was on the practice squad in 2018 and 2020.