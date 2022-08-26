Trey Lance: Some ugly stuff out there, but won’t make too much of it

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Trey Lance was on the field in the team’s final preseason game on Thursday night, but he wasn’t able to put an exclamation point on his first summer as the team’s starter.

Lance played three series and went 7-of-11 for 49 yards while the 49ers failed to score any points. Lance was sacked once and had two third down completions short of the sticks before admitting that the night didn’t go the way that he or the team had hoped.

“It never feels good to lose,” Lance said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “But we’ll learn from it, turn the page. Not going to make a bigger deal out of it than we need to, for sure. . . . Some ugly stuff out there, for sure. It definitely wasn’t our best night, but, like I said, we’re not going to make too big of a deal out of it. Watch the tape tomorrow, learn from it, get better.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he originally planned to play Lance for two series, but gave him more time because of how quickly those possessions played out. He said he hoped for a “cleaner” outing and shared Lance’s belief that no one should make too much of how the game went.

That won’t be an option if the team’s next game action is equally disappointing, but the Niners have a couple of weeks to clean things up before facing the Bears.